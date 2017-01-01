Home
High temps in the low 40s, warmer weather on the way
Williams sisters, Federer advance to Australian Open finals
The Big Cheese Macaroni & Cheese Smackdown benefiting the Hope and Healing Place
Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy
Trump signals changes to US interrogation, detention policy
SPORTS NEWS
Williams sisters, Federer advance to Australian Open finals
Latest Texas sports
Sports Minute: Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69, Lamar 66 in OT
No. 12 Texas women win 13th straight, top TCU 77-69